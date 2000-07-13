Mary-Ann Maloney anchors Heartland News at 10.

She's had a big impact on KFVS12 and the community since her arrival here in 1988. Among the many awards she's won are an Emmy, a National Association of Broadcaster's Award, and numerous Missouri Broadcaster's Association awards. In 1994 she was named one of Ten Outstanding Young Missourians.

Locally she volunteers her time with the Humane Society and the March Of Dimes. In the past she has helped with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, the Girl Scouts, and the American Cancer Society.

When not at work Mary-Ann enjoys running, weight lifting, cooking, playing the piano and chasing her two puppies around the house. She and her husband Andrew's first child, Griffin, weighed only 3.5 pounds at birth but has grown to be a healthy baby boy. Their second son, Cooper, born last year, was also very small but today is doing great. Mom and Dad aren't able to travel as much but enjoy spending time with the boys who "bring us so much love and laughter on a daily basis." (see photo at left ).

They like to travel as much as possible, but they are always happy to return to the Heartland where she says "people genuinely care about each other." They were able to participate in a marathon, Andrew's first, Mary-Ann's second. "We didn't set any records, but at least we finished!"

