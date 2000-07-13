Jim Burns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jim Burns

Jim Burns has been with KFVS12 for 37 years, having come to the Heartland from Dothan, Alabama where he worked as a news reporter, bureau chief, and anchor.

His 45-year broadcasting career began at the age of 16 when Jim took a part-time job in radio.

He graduated from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia and remains a loyal Bulldog fan. Following Southeastern Conference football is one of his favorite activities in the fall. Other hobbies include golf and weight training.

Jim has been an anchor and an associate producer for The Breakfast Show at KFVS12 for 35 years and still enjoys working the morning hours (even if it does mean reporting to work at 2:30 a.m.).

He and his wife, Lisa, have two children and two grandchildren.

