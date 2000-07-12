Malden is Music to Your Ears



Malden is 122 years old but it's young at heart. Maybe that's because folks here believe in magic.Part of that magic is music. From rockabilly legends like Narvel Felts to Fubar, a young rock group that cranked out tunes before Heartland News went on the air. The plains of Malden are alive with music. Our on the Road show took us to the Malden airport, which had a major impact on World War II as a training ground for military pilots. A hot Southeast Missouri summer day warmed even more by the fine folks who shared their day with us.