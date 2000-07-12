Historic Ste. Genevieve

Hundreds of people turned out to welcome Heartland News to historic downtown Ste. Genevieve. The town is a page out of the history books. There's something to see or do on every corner. Ste. Genevieve's founders didn't know they were building a tourist attraction. The town boasts 150 buildings on the national landmark inventory. Thousands of tourists visit a piece of the old world still living in the 21st century. Bed and breakfasts, there are more than a dozen in Ste Genevieve, preserve history and say welcome. Sights include The Academy, the first institution of higher education west of the Mississippi. And the Southern Hotel had the first pool room west of the river. But tourism isn't the only business in town. There's an industrial Ste. Genevieve where people go to work everyday.