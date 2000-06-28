The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is the largest golf course construction project ever attempted anywhere in the world. The Trail has 378 holes of world class golf at eight beautiful sites throughout Alabama. With prices this affordable, you'll wonder why you haven't been before now.

Check out the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail website for details.

"Alabama has the American golfer's equivalent of Disney World" Golf Magazine

"Alabama's galaxy of great courses will change your image of public golf forever" Senior Golfer Magazine

"One of the world's top 10 trips" 1994 Frequent Flier Magazine

"...some of the best public golf on Earth" The New York Times