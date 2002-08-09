Making An Appointment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Making An Appointment

In Southeast Missouri call 800-848-7780 or 573-335-9175

In Southern Illinois call 800-818-8482 or 618-993-0068

Plan to arrive about five minutes early for your appointment to complete any paperwork that may be needed.

Things to bring with you:

  1. Insurance cards
  2. A list of all your current medications and eye drops
  3. Someone to drive you home if you are having a dilated exam

Additional things to bring to your CATARACT EVALUATION:  Your oldest pair and current pair of glasses.

Additional things to bring to your LASIK EVALUATION:  A pair of glasses or your prescription form at least two years ago and your current glases or prescription.

