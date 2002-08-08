Missouri Football Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Associated Press preseason high school football poll for Missouri, voted upon by a 12-member panel of sportswriters across the state.

CLASS 6

1. Blue Springs South 13-0

2. Blue Springs 9-2

3. Rockhurst 6-3

4. Jefferson City 7-5

5. Rock Bridge 9-1

Others receiving votes: Christian Brothers (11-2), Fort Zumwalt West (8-2), Mehlville (8-4).

CLASS 5

1. Hazelwood East 8-2

2. Raymore-Peculiar 10-3

3. Kirkwood 10-2

4. McCluer North 11-1

5t. Park Hill 5-7

5t. Parkway West 8-3

Others receiving votes: Belton (7-3), Washington (8-2).

CLASS 4

1. Webb City 14-0

2. Lee's Summit West 12-1

3. Webster Groves 4-6

4t. Jennings 9-2

4t. Farmington 11-2

6. Union 10-1

7. Timberland 7-3

8. Helias 7-3

9. Benton 7-4

10. Ozark 7-3

Others receiving votes: Festus (8-2), Hannibal (11-3), Carthage (9-2), Kearney (6-4), Parkway Central (6-4), Parkway North (11-1), St. Charles (3-7).

CLASS 3

1. Harrisonville 14-0

2. Platte County 10-1

3. KC-St. Pius X 11-2

4. Ste. Genevieve 9-4

5. Grain Valley 10-2

6. MICDS 9-1

7. Moberly 7-4

8. Smithville 9-1

9. Westminster Christian 7-4

10. Ava 8-3

Others receiving votes: Bolivar (9-1), Owensville (8-6), Lutheran North (9-3), Pleasant Hill (9-1), Oak Grove (8-2), Cassville (8-1), Miller Career (7-5), New Madrid County Central (8-3).

CLASS 2

1. Blair Oaks 13-1

2. Lawson 9-3

3. Centralia 10-1

4. Mountain Grove 11-2

5. Trenton 9-1

6. Maryville 4-6

7. Hogan Prep 12-2

8. Clark County 10-2

9. Maplewood 7-4

10. Pierce City 7-3

Others receiving votes: Hermann (11-2), Palmyra (6-4), Strafford (6-4), Brookfield (10-1), Orchard Farm (6-4), Montgomery County (6-4), Fair Grove (6-4).

CLASS 1

1. South Shelby 13-1

2. Orrick 11-1

3. South Harrison 8-2

4. Marionville 13-1

5. Gallatin 12-1

6. Adrian 7-4

7. Fayette 6-4

8. Lone Jack 11-2

9. Lockwood 8-3

10. Hayti 7-3

Others receiving votes: Paris (5-5), Valle Catholic (7-4), Tipton (9-2), St. Vincent (7-5), Concordia (6-4), Marceline (7-3).