Missouri Football Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Associated Press preseason high school football poll for Missouri, voted upon by a 12-member panel of sportswriters across the state.
CLASS 6
1. Blue Springs South 13-0
2. Blue Springs 9-2
3. Rockhurst 6-3
4. Jefferson City 7-5
5. Rock Bridge 9-1
Others receiving votes: Christian Brothers (11-2), Fort Zumwalt West (8-2), Mehlville (8-4).
CLASS 5
1. Hazelwood East 8-2
2. Raymore-Peculiar 10-3
3. Kirkwood 10-2
4. McCluer North 11-1
5t. Park Hill 5-7
5t. Parkway West 8-3
Others receiving votes: Belton (7-3), Washington (8-2).
CLASS 4
1. Webb City 14-0
2. Lee's Summit West 12-1
3. Webster Groves 4-6
4t. Jennings 9-2
4t. Farmington 11-2
6. Union 10-1
7. Timberland 7-3
8. Helias 7-3
9. Benton 7-4
10. Ozark 7-3
Others receiving votes: Festus (8-2), Hannibal (11-3), Carthage (9-2), Kearney (6-4), Parkway Central (6-4), Parkway North (11-1), St. Charles (3-7).
CLASS 3
1. Harrisonville 14-0
2. Platte County 10-1
3. KC-St. Pius X 11-2
4. Ste. Genevieve 9-4
5. Grain Valley 10-2
6. MICDS 9-1
7. Moberly 7-4
8. Smithville 9-1
9. Westminster Christian 7-4
10. Ava 8-3
Others receiving votes: Bolivar (9-1), Owensville (8-6), Lutheran North (9-3), Pleasant Hill (9-1), Oak Grove (8-2), Cassville (8-1), Miller Career (7-5), New Madrid County Central (8-3).
CLASS 2
1. Blair Oaks 13-1
2. Lawson 9-3
3. Centralia 10-1
4. Mountain Grove 11-2
5. Trenton 9-1
6. Maryville 4-6
7. Hogan Prep 12-2
8. Clark County 10-2
9. Maplewood 7-4
10. Pierce City 7-3
Others receiving votes: Hermann (11-2), Palmyra (6-4), Strafford (6-4), Brookfield (10-1), Orchard Farm (6-4), Montgomery County (6-4), Fair Grove (6-4).
CLASS 1
1. South Shelby 13-1
2. Orrick 11-1
3. South Harrison 8-2
4. Marionville 13-1
5. Gallatin 12-1
6. Adrian 7-4
7. Fayette 6-4
8. Lone Jack 11-2
9. Lockwood 8-3
10. Hayti 7-3
Others receiving votes: Paris (5-5), Valle Catholic (7-4), Tipton (9-2), St. Vincent (7-5), Concordia (6-4), Marceline (7-3).
*Updated 8/29/07