8/06/02 - Path to Recovery

Monday you met Kathy Rhodes, a Jackson, Missouri woman who first noticed see was losing her hearing in the late 70s. Over the years, her hearing got worse, and soon a cochlear implant was her last option. On June 14th, Kathy was in surgery for two hours, she says it wasn't uncomfortable, but very difficult.
Her husband, Pastor Luther Rhodes, says, "Kathy's doing good today, not real good, just doing good." Eighteen days after cochlear implant surgery, Kathy looks good. But it's been a rough few weeks for her and her husband. "There's good news and bad news," Luther says. "The doctor got all the electrodes in that small cochlea and he's never done that before. The second thing is they had to do some drilling away of the bone, to get in all the wires."
The drilling left Kathy with temporary numbness on the left side of her face, something that happens to less than one percent of patients. Doctors say it could be weeks or months before it goes away. "The eye gets very dry, and I wear a patch at night because it can't stay closed and it gets very dry," Kathy says. "Of course I can't smile because I have no movement over there. I have feeling but I can't make it do anything."
It's also caused Kathy to sometimes have a metallic taste in her mouth. But her scar is healing great, and doctors say it's looks like she has no nerve damage. In three to four weeks, Kathy will go to St. Louis, and doctors will hook here up to a headset and a speech processor. The headset and speech processor can't be taken out of they're boxes until the day they're ready to be hooked up to Kathy. The units are necessary in order for her hearing to improve.
Despite the problems with numbness, Kathy still has no regrets of having the surgery done. "I'm optimistic that it will clear up," Kathy says. "I have seen an improvement since we've been home." Luther says, "Everybody's giving encouragement , she's trying to stay upbeat, and most of the time she is, but it's a little bit of a struggle right now."
Wednesday Kathy begins to hear sounds she hasn't heard in over 20 years. Hear her inspirational story as she begins her life over again, and gets a second chance to hear things for the first time.
Women who survive a heart attack are less likely than men to receive cholesterol-lowering statin drugs that can reduce the risk of another heart attack or stroke, a new study finds.
People with chronic back pain often try painkillers and other treatments without success. Now, a new study suggests a program of education and exercise may provide relief.
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Fewer dental cavities are found in kids and young adults. Even so, some minority groups are still most at risk.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.
