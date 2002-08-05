Michael G. Gabel, M.D.

. . . is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He interned at Jewish Hospital, and took his residency at the Bethesda Eye Institute of St. Louis University. He completed his fellowship in Corneal and External Diseases at the Kellogg Eye Center with the University of Michigan. Dr. Gabel has been practicing in the St. Louis area with Eye Microsurgery, Inc. since 1986, and with Kies Eye Center and Cape Girardeau Outpatient Surgery Center since 1996.

Dr. Gabel is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Medical Society, the Missouri Ophthalmological Society, and the Ocular Microbiology & Immunology Group.

Dr. Gabel specializes in corneal evaluations and transplants.

