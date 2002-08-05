Byron A. Santos, M.D.

. . . is a graduate of Bowdoin College and the University of San Carlos School of Medicine. Following an internship at the Central Military Hospital in Guatemala, Dr. Santos completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Rodolfo Robles Eyes and Ear Hospital. He completed a fellowship at the St. Louis University School of Medicine in the Department of Ophthalmology. He has been practicing in the St. Louis area since 1984, and with Kies Eye Center and Cape Girardeau Outpatient Surgery Center since 1998.

Dr. Santos is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Southern Illinois Medical Association. He has been the Director of the Glaucoma Clinic at the O’Donnell Eye Institute in St. Louis, MO since 1988.

Dr. Santos specializes in ocular plastics and laser resurfacing.