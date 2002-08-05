Thomas K. Krummenacher, M.D.

. . . is a graduate of Boston College and the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He interned at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center, and took his residency in ophthalmology at St. Louis University. Dr. Krummenacher completed a fellowship in vitreous and retinal surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He has been practicing in the St. Louis area with Retina & Vitreous Consultants since 1984, and with Kies Eye Center and Cape Girardeau Outpatient Surgery Center since 1997.

Dr. Krummenacher is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

He is assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at the St. Louis University School of Medicine and assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at the University of Missouri at Columbia School of Medicine.

Dr. Krummenacher specializes in vitreoretinal diseases and treatments. Some of the many problems affecting the retina and vitreous include macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment.