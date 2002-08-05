Mason F. Bias, M.D.



. . . returns to his home state of Missouri after serving our country for seven years on active duty in the United States Air Force. He is a graduate of The College of William and Mary and earned his medical degree at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Following an internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Dr. Bias completed his residency in ophthalmology at USAF Wilford Hall Medical Center. He then served as Chief of Ophthalmology at Keesler AFB Medical Center, and finished his military educational commitment at the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

Dr. Bias is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He is a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Bias specializes in No-Shot, No-Stitch, No-Patch cataract surgery, LASIK for nearsightedness and astigmatism, and comprehensive ophthalmology.