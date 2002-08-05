Larry W. Meyer, M.D.

. . . is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia and their School of Medicine. He completed his internship as well as his residency in Ophthalmology at the Louisiana State University Shreveport School of Medicine. In July of 2000, he joined the Kies Eye Center providing patient care in Southern Illinois. His primary office is located in Marion.

Dr. Meyer is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Meyer specializes in general ophthalmology, cataract surgery, and laser surgery.