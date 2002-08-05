Richard L. Kies, M.D., F.A.C.S.



. . . is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia and their School of Medicine. Following an internship at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Kies completed his residency training in ophthalmology at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. He has been practicing in the Cape Girardeau area since 1982. In 1994, he and his staff moved into the newly completed Kies Eye Center and Cape Girardeau Outpatient Surgery Center.

Dr. Kies is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. He became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons in 1986, and a Fellow of the American Board of Eye Surgeons in 1989. As a charter member of the American Board of Eye Surgeons, he was one of only two participating Missouri surgeons. He is also a member of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Dr. Kies is a past president of the Cape Girardeau County Medical Society, and has been Chief of Ophthalmology at both Southeast Missouri Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Dr. Kies specializes in No-Shot, No-Stitch, No-Patch cataract surgery and LASIK for nearsightedness and astigmatism.

