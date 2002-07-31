Plastic Surgery/Botox

Kies Eye Center More>>

What Is Blepharoplasty? Blepharoplasty is plastic surgery of the eyelids. In this common procedure, excess skin and fatty tissue are removed from around the eyes. Drooping eyebrows can also be corrected at the same time.

Why is Blepharoplasty Performed? Blepharoplasty can be done to improve both visual function and cosmetic appearance. Excessive upper lid tissue can block the upper field of vision. Correction of over hanging skin folds will improve the

What Causes the Excess Eyelid Tissue to Form? Due to the effects of the sun, diet, pollutants, gravity, heredity and poor skin care, the skin around the eyes begins to loosen and relax. Over time, sagging occurs from the force of gravity pulling

What Are the Symptons that Indicate Blepharoplasty in Needed? In addition to changes in appearance and a limited field of vision, excess eyelid tissue can also cause physical discomfort. The weight of the excess eyelid tissue may cause brow ache and fatigue. In

How Is Blepharoplasty Performed? Excess skin and fatty tissue are removed from around the eyes. Upper and lower incision lines are marked along the natural skin folds of the eyelids. The fine incisions made are hidden in the natural

What Are the Results of Blepharoplasty? The results of plastic eyelid surgery can be quite dramatic. However, the final outcome depends on many factors including the extent of reconstructive work required, the patient’s skin structure and

What Is Botox? Botox injection is a revolutionary wrinkle reduction procedure that can reduce or eliminate wrinkles in the upper third of the face including forehead lines, frown lines between the eyebrows and crow’s feet around the eyes.

Botox: What Are Glabellar Lines? Glabellar lines are the wrinkles between the brows that form when you frown. To make this expression, you move the corrugator and procerus muscles, which are located between and above the brows.

Botox: How Are Frown Lines Formed? Movement of facial muscles can cause the skin between the brows to crease. As skin becomes less elastic over time, repeated frowning may create visible lines and wrinkles-even when your face is relaxe

Botox: The First Step Ask your doctor to determine if you are a candidate for Botox injection. Since every individual in unique and has special needs, a personal consultation will be necessary. Together, you and your doctor