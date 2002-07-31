Plastic Surgery/Botox

Blepharoplasty is plastic surgery of the eyelids. In this common procedure, excess skin and fatty tissue are removed from around the eyes. Drooping eyebrows can also be corrected at the same time.
Blepharoplasty can be done to improve both visual function and cosmetic appearance. Excessive upper lid tissue can block the upper field of vision. Correction of over hanging skin folds will improve the
Due to the effects of the sun, diet, pollutants, gravity, heredity and poor skin care, the skin around the eyes begins to loosen and relax. Over time, sagging occurs from the force of gravity pulling
In addition to changes in appearance and a limited field of vision, excess eyelid tissue can also cause physical discomfort. The weight of the excess eyelid tissue may cause brow ache and fatigue. In
Excess skin and fatty tissue are removed from around the eyes. Upper and lower incision lines are marked along the natural skin folds of the eyelids. The fine incisions made are hidden in the natural
The results of plastic eyelid surgery can be quite dramatic. However, the final outcome depends on many factors including the extent of reconstructive work required, the patient’s skin structure and
Botox injection is a revolutionary wrinkle reduction procedure that can reduce or eliminate wrinkles in the upper third of the face including forehead lines, frown lines between the eyebrows and crow’s feet around the eyes.
Glabellar lines are the wrinkles between the brows that form when you frown. To make this expression, you move the corrugator and procerus muscles, which are located between and above the brows.
Movement of facial muscles can cause the skin between the brows to crease. As skin becomes less elastic over time, repeated frowning may create visible lines and wrinkles-even when your face is relaxe
Ask your doctor to determine if you are a candidate for Botox injection. Since every individual in unique and has special needs, a personal consultation will be necessary. Together, you and your doctor
Botox injection can be performed in an examination room environment. The number of injections depends on the amount of area being treated. Because of the use of a micro-needle and extremely small amounts