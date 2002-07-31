The Skinny on Simoniz

It gives you a professional car wash at home. At least that's what Simoniz claims. Amy Jacquin uses two Heartland News vehicles for her test. Both show signs of long hours on the road, plus their fair share of bugs and bird dirt.

First comes the $8 professional car wash. It's pre-treated and power sprayed before being fed along the automatic tracks. When finished, you can see the professional wash removed most of the dirt, except for in crevasses, like the groove along the bottom of the door.

Next Amy tries Simoniz. She was arranging all the pieces on the hood, to could get a picture of the entire product, when one plastic piece rolled off onto the ground, followed by another. Amy admits fault, but was dismayed to see a big hole in the soap holder!

"Ohh," she squealed as it fell. "What?! It's plastic, and it fell onto the ground... not even concrete... and broke. See, look at this. How frustrating!"

She grabs a bucket for soap, since she obviously can't use the Simoniz soap feeder. This means her entire test could be skewed... since she can't see how well the soap feeds through the brush. But instead of trashing the $20 product, she salvaged what she could, and proceeded to test the different attachments.

"Because I broke the automatic soap feeder, I'm going to pour soap on by hand," Amy says as she sloshes soap onto the hood. "But I'm not going to scrub, so I can see how well Simoniz scrubs." She starts on the hood and front grill.

Amy points out a stiff plastic layer outside the felt-like strips on the Simoniz. It's the plastic that helps hold the strips to your car, to scrub off dirt. "If you keep it very light, it doesn't hit the plastic against the car," says Amy. "But if you at all try to get into grooves, the plastic hits on part of your car. I don't think I like that!"

Next she focuses on those grooves the professional wash missed. As she rotates Simoniz to scrub the sides of the vehicle, it squirts her with water. "Dang!" she says as she gets sprayed. The weight of the hose unscrewed from the wand when she rotated it, so she tightens the connection and tries again. "Ah, again!" she squeals as she gets pelted by water. Amy has to flop the hose around to turn it with the Simoniz, in order to wash the sides without the connection coming apart.

Looking at the sides of the vehicle, you can see dust spots. She slowly rubs Simoniz over those spots several times. But... "They're still there, look at that," she says, disappointed. "I push harder, and now the plastic is against the car. Even at that, the spots do not come off!"

She switches attachments to try a hubcap. A stiffer-bristled brush helps clean the main center of the wheel, but Amy is not happy with the rims. "Look at how easy it rubs off," she says, taking her finger and lightly running along the rim..It comes away black. "But Simoniz... I can't figure out how to get it up in there... that's too much trouble!"

Amy tests the last attachment, the power sprayer. She's happy with that. But after it's all said and done, there's a lot of marbling left on the paint. "Granted, I didn't use a chamois, but I didn't use a chamois after the professional wash, either," explains Amy.

Simoniz didn't remove spots that wiped off easily by hand. It doesn't reach into tight spaces. Plus it gets heavy when you hold it up over the hood or roof. The soap holder broke before Amy even started -- granted she let it fall, but come on! The only thing she likes is the power sprayer. So it's not worth $20.