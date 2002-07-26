Glaucoma - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kies Eye Center

Glaucoma

Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of blindness, is estimated to affect 1 of every 50 adults. Although glaucoma can occur at any age, the risk of developing the disease increases dramatically after the age of 35. Glaucoma is also more likely to develop in persons who are severely nearsighted, persons with a family history of the condition, diabetics and blacks. Because the symptoms of early glaucoma are so slight, the disease often goes unnoticed until permanent vision loss has occurred. However, with early diagnosis and careful treatment, visual damage from glaucoma can be prevented.

  • Kies Eye CenterMore>>

  • What Is Glaucoma?

    Glaucoma is a series of diseases which damage the optic nerve. Damage to the optic nerve and retina causes blind spots in the field of vision. If the entire nerve is destroyed, blindness will occur. When

  • What Causes Glaucoma?

    Glaucoma is usually caused by an increase in the fluid pressure in the eye. The front part of the eye contains a clear, nourishing fluid called aqueous which constantly circulates through the eye. Normally,

  • What Are the Symptoms of Glaucoma?

    The early symptoms associated with chronic open angle glaucoma, the most common type, are usually unnoticeable. At first, in most cases, the build up of pressure is gradual without any discomfort or pain.

  • How Is Glaucoma Diagnosed?

    In most cases, glaucoma is detected in a routine eye examination before the patient experiences any vision problems. This is done with the use of a 'Tonometer' which measures the pressure inside the eye.

  • How Is Glaucoma Treated?

    With early detection and treatment, glaucoma can almost always be controlled and vision preserved. However, glaucoma cannot be cured and once vision has been lost it cannot be restored. A combination
Powered by Frankly