What Is A Cataract? A cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, which is normally clear and transparent. When a cataract develops, the lens becomes foggy like a frosted window. There are many misconceptions about cataracts.

How Can I Tell If I Have A Cataract? Some of the more common symptoms include blurred or fuzzy vision, double vision, problems driving at night, sensitivity to light and glare, and the feeling of a 'film' over your eye. However, cataracts

When Should My Cataracts Be Removed? This is something you and your doctor should decide together. Usually, cataracts are removed when they have progressed to the point where they interfere with your normal, daily activities.

What Causes Cataracts? Cataracts occur when there is a change in the chemical composition of the lens. The exact cause can't always be determined, but normal aging of the eye is the most common factor related to the development

What Is No Shot, No Stitch, No Patch Surgery? Along with these developments have come new surgical techniques. Today's state-of-the-art procedure could be termed NO SHOT, NO STITCH, NO PATCH. 'No shot' refers to the anesthesia technique. Previously,