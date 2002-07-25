Kies Eye Center More>>

How Does The Lens Work? In normal vision, light enters the eye and is focused by the lens on the retina. The retina transforms the images into electrical impulses which are transmitted to the brain by the optic nerve. If the

How Does Presbyopia Affect Vision? At birth the lens is soft and flexible, and its shape is easily controlled by the zonules. As we age, however, the lens gradually hardensand becomes resistant to changes in shape. Since the older lens

What Causes Presbyopia? Presbyopia is a natural result of the aging process. Everyone will eventually experience some degree of presbyopia, beginning about the age of forty. In fact, presbyopia is one of the most predictable,

What Are the Symptoms of Presbyopia? The most common symptoms of presbyopia are blurred vision of near objects and difficulty doing close work. Many people find reading difficult and hold the material farther away in an attempt to see more

How Is Presbyopia Treated? Unfortunately, no treatment such as medication, diet or exercise will slow the progression of presbyopia. However, corrective lenses can be used to bring things back into focus. In many cases, new glasses

Bifocal, Multifocal, Progressive & Reading Eyeglasses Reading glasses can be worn when doing close work; distant objects become blurry however, when viewed through reading glasses. Consequently, some people choose bifocal or multifocal lenses which offer

Bifocal Contact Lenses Bifocal contact lenses have become a popular alternative for many people who have developed presbyopia. They work in a similar manner as bifocal eyeglasses. The main part of the lens is adjusted for