John Dissauer is no longer an official member of the StormTeam but you can still follow him and find out what's "New at Dis Hour."

John Dissauer is native to the Midwest, growing up in Columbus, Indiana. His love for weather started at an early age. As a kid, he remembers staying up late watching thunderstorms.

John's interest in the weather took him to Ball State University. (Yes, that's right, David Letterman's alma-mater.) While at Ball State, John studied Broadcast Meteorology from one of the best severe weather forecasters around, Dr. David Arnold. He joined the Heartland StormTeam in October 1999 after working 2 years in Indianapolis at the FOX affiliate (WXIN).

John is a member of the National Weather Association and in 2003 was awarded the NWA Seal of Approval.

He loves the challenge of forecasting weather in the Heartland because of the different types of weather. While at KFVS, John has traveled from as far away as North Dakota to Mississippi covering weather stories.

John has received several awards and citations from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, the Missouri Broadcasters Association, and in 2001 he earned an Emmy nomination for the weather special "Weathering the Storm".

John enjoys storm chasing. When he gets the chance, he tries to spend a couple of weeks storm chasing through the plains with the Ball State Storm Chase Team. During the summer of 1999, John managed to "catch" six tornadoes over a three week period.

Since joining KFVS, John has still been able to get out to the Plains to chase storms. In 2004 KFVS sent him out to the Plains to produce a two-part series on storm chasing. During the 9-day trip, he logged over 5,600 miles while driving through 10 states. To date, John has spent 30 days and 17,600 miles chasing storms through the Plains.

In 2005 John worked as a consultant for the hour long public television documentary "Tornado Alley: Back Home Again in Indiana" produced by Ball State University. The documentary was seen on PBS television stations around the country.

When he isn't in the StormTeam Center forecasting the weather, John is also the Director of Internet Development for KFVS12.com. He oversees designing/implantation of new technologies for the website and internet integration in the newsroom. In November 2004, John designed/produced the first podcast for a television station/news organization on the internet.

In his spare time, John enjoys sports, especially Indiana Hoosier Basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. E-Mail John | Follow John on Twitter | Read John's Blog: "New at Dis Hour"