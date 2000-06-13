Although born in Twin Falls, Idaho, Brian Alworth spent much of his childhood in New Orleans where he developed an interest in all things having to do with weather - especially thunderstorms and hurricanes.

After earning undergraduate degrees in both Physics and French, he moved west and fell in love with Rocky Mountain snowstorms. He received a Master's in Atmospheric Science from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, then went to work for a private forecasting firm in Denver.

His first television position was at KTWO in Casper, Wyoming. He moved to the Heartland and KFVS12 in 1988. In September 2005, he acquired the new and upgraded CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

When he's not studying weather maps he likes to spend time outdoors. Days off often find him lost in the Four Corners area of the Southwest, camping and hiking. Brian is a serious outdoor photographer, specializing in medium and large format film photography. He has had several gallery shows over the years, and is a supporting member of the Southeast Missouri Arts Council.

