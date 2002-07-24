Just like a fingerprint, each person's vision is 100% unique to their eyes. Before the recent advancements in technology, doctors were only able to use standard measurements to correct vision, meaning that prescriptions could only provide a certain level of correction regardless of an individual's needs.

Now with Custom LASIK, the ophthalmologists at Kies Eye Center can measure and correct the unique imperfections of each invidual's vision and provice them with potential to experience better vision than is possible with glasses or contact lenses - Your Personal Best Vison.

Our new Custom LASIK technology was originally developed for use in high powered telescopes to reduce distortions when viewing distant objects in space. This allows doctors to correct even minute imperfections in an individual's eyes, 25 times more precisely than with standard methods used for glases and contact lenses.

One year after having the Custom LASIK corrective procedure, patients in a clinical study reported thse great results with glasses or contact lenses:

100% could pass a driving test

98% could see 20/20 or better

70% could see better than 20/20

In a clinical study, four times as many people were very satisfied with their night vision after the procedure as compared to their night vision before with glasses or contact lenses.

Kies Eye Center has been performing refractive surgery since 1993. Through this experience, we have come to recognize that there are certain common questions shared by almost every new patient. The following will address some of these. Your specific concerns can always be addressed by our highly trained staff.