About Kies Eye Center

The foundation of the Kies Eye Center was established in 1982 when Dr. Richard Kies entered private practice in Cape Girardeau. The Kies Eye Center was established in its current location in 1994 when it added an ambulatory surgery center to its medical facility. Since 1994, the Kies Eye Center has consistently expanded its services with the addition of new technology, new surgical procedures, and highly trained and compassionate medical professionals. Patients can be assured that this trend will continue into the future.