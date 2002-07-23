Do You Have Orthorexia?

Orthorexia Self-Test
Each "yes" answer scores one point on the orthorexia self-test. 1. Do you spend more than three hours a day thinking about healthy food? (For four hours, give yourself two points.) 2. Do you plan tomorrow's food today? 3. Do you care more about the virtue of what you eat than the pleasure you receive from eating it? 4. Have you found that as the quality of your diet has increased, the quality of your life has correspondingly diminished? 5. Do you keep getting stricter with yourself? 6. Do you sacrifice experiences you once enjoyed to eat the food you believe is right? 7. Do you feel an increased sense of self-esteem when you are eating healthy food? Do you look down on others who don't? 8. Do you feel guilt or self-loathing when you stray from your diet? 9. Does your diet socially isolate you? 10. When you are eating the way you are supposed to, do you feel a peaceful sense of total control? "If you answer yes to two or three of these questions, you have at least a touch of orthorexia. A score of four or more means that you are in trouble," Bratman writes. "And if all these statements apply to you, you really need help. You don't have a life--you have a menu."
