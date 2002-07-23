Do You Have Orthorexia?

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Many of us try to keep our personal and professional lives separate, after spending all day working most of us don't want to bring our jobs home. But for a wedding photographer, like Taylor Seyer, she takes her work home as she captures the simple moments. "Yea the simple moments that embody who they are as a couple compared to just smiling at the camera," said Seyer. She's been shooting for about 5 years, and has captured 30 weddings, but has 19 more coming this ye...