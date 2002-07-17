Circle E Candles - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Circle E Candles

The fragrance level at the bottom of Circle E Candle is as strong as it is when the candle is first burned.

Over 60 frangrances available!

Available in 1/2 gallon, 28 ounce,10 ounce and votive sizes 

Circle E Candle Scents

Try our spring scents:

    • Sierra Wind
    • Orange Vanilla
    • Tropical Paradise
    • Tropical Rain
    • Birds of Paradise
    • Peace
    • Butterfly Kisses

Regular scents:

  • Ambrosia (Hawaiian Nectar)
  • Apple Strudel  (Spicy Apple)
  • Baby Powder
  • Berry Mulberry
  • Bird of Paradise
  • Cappuccino Delight (Mocha Coffee)
  • Caribbean Breeze (Soft Ocean Breeze)
  • Country Morning  (Spicy Pumpkin)
  • Evening Passion
  • Fire on the Mountain (Christmas scent)
  • Gardenia
  • Hawaiian Pineapple
  • Holiday Cheer (Christmas scent)
  • Honeysuckle
  • Hot Desert Nights
  • Kiwi Strawberry
  • Lemon Meringue Pie
  • Orange Patchouli (Sensual)
  • Orange Vanilla
  • Peace (Lasting)
  • Peach Blossom
  • Pina Colada
  • Plumeria (Passionate)
  • Pomegranate
  • Sierra Wind  (Refreshing)
  • Tropical Rain
  • Wine & Roses
  • Wisteria
Powered by Frankly