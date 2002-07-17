Circle E Candles

The fragrance level at the bottom of Circle E Candle is as strong as it is when the candle is first burned.

Over 60 frangrances available!

Available in 1/2 gallon, 28 ounce,10 ounce and votive sizes

Circle E Candle Scents

Try our spring scents:

Sierra Wind



Orange Vanilla



Tropical Paradise



Tropical Rain



Birds of Paradise



Peace



Butterfly Kisses

Regular scents: