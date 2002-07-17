Circle E Candles

The fragrance level at the bottom of Circle E Candle is as strong as it is when the candle is first burned.
Over 60 frangrances available!
Available in 1/2 gallon, 28 ounce,10 ounce and votive sizes
Circle E Candle Scents
Try our spring scents:
Regular scents:
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.