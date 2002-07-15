Our Services - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Our Services

At Precision Transmission, we offer a FREE diagnostic check to help determine if you have a transmission problem.  Some problems are easily solved by repairing a broken wire or replacing a sensor.  Not all transmission problems are internal.  Precision Transmission has trained technicians using the most advanced information and diagnostic equipment, including "Dyno Machine", available.

Precision Transmission services:

  • Automatics
  • Manuals
  • Domestic
  • Foreign
  • 4X4's
  • and Allisons.

We Accept:
  • Master Card
  • Visa
  • Discover Card
  • 90 Days Same as Cash


 

