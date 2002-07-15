Our Services

At Precision Transmission, we offer a FREE diagnostic check to help determine if you have a transmission problem. Some problems are easily solved by repairing a broken wire or replacing a sensor. Not all transmission problems are internal. Precision Transmission has trained technicians using the most advanced information and diagnostic equipment, including "Dyno Machine", available.

Precision Transmission services:

Automatics

Manuals

Domestic

Foreign

4X4's

and Allisons.

We Accept: