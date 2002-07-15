Our Services

At Precision Transmission, we offer a FREE diagnostic check to help determine if you have a transmission problem. Some problems are easily solved by repairing a broken wire or replacing a sensor. Not all transmission problems are internal. Precision Transmission has trained technicians using the most advanced information and diagnostic equipment, including "Dyno Machine", available.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
