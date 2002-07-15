Servicing Your Transmission

We recommend changing the transmission fluid and the filter in your automatic transmission every 30,000 miles. If you regularly tow with your vehicle or subject it to similar severe use, you will need to change the fluid at least once a year or every 15,000 miles.

Manual transmissions should have their lubricant changed every 50,000 miles. As with automatic transmissions, if you subject the vehicle to severe use, such as towing, you will need to change the fluid at least once a year.

Most people ignore their transmission until they have a problem. Our objective is to eliminate the problems before they surface.