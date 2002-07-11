The Hand Center specializes in the rehabilitation of patients on an out-patient basis who may have been affected by an accident, trauma, affects of repetitive motion disorders, or chronic problems of the fingers, hands or arms. The highly specialized Certified Hand Therapists (CHT) on staff will work with you and your physician to achieve maximum benefit from treatment in the shortest length of time.

We see patients by appointment and from physician referral. If you are coming to therapy from your physician's office,we will make every effort to see you as promptly as possible .