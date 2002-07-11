About Orthopaedic Associates

Excellent Care Counts

Orthopaedic Associates of Southeast Missouri, P.C. has been serving the area since 1934. We have a staff of eight orthopaedic surgeons, a physiatrist, a nurse practitioner, three certified hand therapists, a pedorthist and over sixty professional support staff members, allowing us to offer the largest, most comprehensive care for orthopaedics in our region.

With the support of local and area hospitals, our practice continues to grow to meet the needs of the region, and we feel privileged to be a part of this region's health care team.