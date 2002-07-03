Sweet Corn

PLEASE NOTE

These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.

Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either

direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.

The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety

has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the

harvest has actually begun.



SWEETCORN

DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS, WE EXPECT NO SIGNIFICANT CORN PRIOR TO MID JULY.