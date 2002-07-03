PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.
PEACHES
12-Jun CANDOR (Cling-stone)
17-Jun EARLY RED HAVEN (Semi-cling)
01-Jul WHITE LADY (Semi-cling)
05-Jul RED HAVEN (Semi-freestone)
07-Jul EARLY LORING (Semi-freestone)
09-Jul TOPAZ (Semi-freestone)
10-Jul RARITAN ROSE (White freestone)
17-Jul ENVOY (Yellow freestone)
18-Jul HARMONY (Yellow freestone)
23-Jul LORING (Yellow freestone)
02-Aug BISCO (Yellow freestone)
02-Aug CRESTHAVEN (Yellow freestone)
04-Aug ELBERTA (Yellow freestone)
07-Aug JERSEY GLO (Yellow freestone)
09-Aug REDSKIN (Yellow freestone)
13-Aug WHITE HALE (White freestone)
16-Aug RIO OSA GEM (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug SWEET SUE (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug ENCORE (Yellow freestone)
Sometimes the peaches you buy are not as ripe as you want. Peaches ripen best at 85 to 90% humidity. These conditions are just not met in today's modern houses with central air conditioning.
The best way to ripen peaches is to separate them and lay them out in a hot humid place such as your garage or under a shade tree where the sun will not reach them. Under these conditions it will take from 12 to 36 hours to soften a firm peach. Once soft the peaches should be used promptly or carefully placed in a sealed plastic bag in your refrigerator where they will keep for several more days. Frost free refrigerators and air conditioned homes maintain too low humidity levels and peaches will tend to shrivel unless placed in a sealed container.
In our market we used the terms "Tree ripes" and "over ripes". Tree ripes are first quality soft peaches. Because of their nature soft "tree ripened" peaches will have some minor bruising and will need to be refrigerated or processed within 24 hours. Tree ripes are usually at their peak of flavor and quality and if processed promptly, the moderate bruising should not cause serious problems.
Over ripes as the name implies are beyond the prime stage and there will be some loss even if processed immediately after purchased. A container of over ripes will also have soft peaches that are too small for Tree ripes and soft culls. For these reasons we sell our over ripes for about half the price of tree ripes to cover any losses that you might incur. Our favorite use for over ripes is Peach preserves. All you have to do is get the peeling off and seed out and start cooking. In any event we recommend that you process over ripes immediately after purchasing them and do not advise you to haul them more than 50 or 60 miles because the road vibrations cause the bruising to become even worse.
