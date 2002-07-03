PLEASE NOTE

These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.

Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either

direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.

The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety

has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the

harvest has actually begun.



PEACHES

12-Jun CANDOR (Cling-stone)

17-Jun EARLY RED HAVEN (Semi-cling)

01-Jul WHITE LADY (Semi-cling)

05-Jul RED HAVEN (Semi-freestone)

07-Jul EARLY LORING (Semi-freestone)

09-Jul TOPAZ (Semi-freestone)

10-Jul RARITAN ROSE (White freestone)

17-Jul ENVOY (Yellow freestone)

18-Jul HARMONY (Yellow freestone)

23-Jul LORING (Yellow freestone)

02-Aug BISCO (Yellow freestone)

02-Aug CRESTHAVEN (Yellow freestone)

04-Aug ELBERTA (Yellow freestone)

07-Aug JERSEY GLO (Yellow freestone)

09-Aug REDSKIN (Yellow freestone)

13-Aug WHITE HALE (White freestone)

16-Aug RIO OSA GEM (Yellow freestone)

16-Aug SWEET SUE (Yellow freestone)

16-Aug ENCORE (Yellow freestone)

HOW TO RIPEN A FIRM PEACH

Sometimes the peaches you buy are not as ripe as you want. Peaches ripen best at 85 to 90% humidity. These conditions are just not met in today's modern houses with central air conditioning.

The best way to ripen peaches is to separate them and lay them out in a hot humid place such as your garage or under a shade tree where the sun will not reach them. Under these conditions it will take from 12 to 36 hours to soften a firm peach. Once soft the peaches should be used promptly or carefully placed in a sealed plastic bag in your refrigerator where they will keep for several more days. Frost free refrigerators and air conditioned homes maintain too low humidity levels and peaches will tend to shrivel unless placed in a sealed container.

WHAT ARE "RIPES"

In our market we used the terms "Tree ripes" and "over ripes". Tree ripes are first quality soft peaches. Because of their nature soft "tree ripened" peaches will have some minor bruising and will need to be refrigerated or processed within 24 hours. Tree ripes are usually at their peak of flavor and quality and if processed promptly, the moderate bruising should not cause serious problems.