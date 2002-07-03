PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.
NECTARINES
22-Jun JUNEGLO (Yellow cling-stone)
05-Jul SUMMER BEAUT (Yellow cling-stone)
18-Jul SUMMER SNOW (White freestone)
18-Jul SUNGLO (Yellow cling-stone)
04-Aug OVATION (Yellow cling-stone)
