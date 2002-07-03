Nectarines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nectarines

PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.

NECTARINES  

22-Jun                    JUNEGLO (Yellow cling-stone) 
05-Jul                    SUMMER BEAUT (Yellow cling-stone) 
18-Jul                    SUMMER SNOW (White freestone) 
18-Jul                    SUNGLO (Yellow cling-stone) 
04-Aug                    OVATION (Yellow cling-stone) 

Powered by Frankly