The Pantry

DIEBOLD BUTTERS
APPLE W/SUGAR
Our apple butter has that extra special home made taste.
APPLE W/ NO SUGAR
PUMPKIN
If you like pumpkin pie, you'll love this pumpkin butter.
APRICOT
PEACH
PEAR
PLUM
CHERRY
DIEBOLD PRESERVES
DUTCH APPLE
APRICOT
PEACH
CHERRY
TOMATO
STRAWBERRY
BLUEBERRY
STRAWBERRY/RHUBARB
Wonderful down home combination--strawberry & rhubarb
ORANGE MARMALADE
CRAN ORANGE MARMALADE
PINEAPPLE ORANGE MARMA LADE
FROG
Fig, raspberry, orange, ginger—great accompaniment with meat
DIEBOLD SEEDLESS PRESERVES
RED RASPBERRY
BLACKBERRY
BLACK RASPBERRY
DIEBOLD NO SUGAR ADDED SPREADS
SCRUMPTIONS SPREADS FOR THE NO SUGAR DIET
PEACH SPREAD
TART CHERRY SPREAD
STRAWBERRY SPREAD
BLUEBERRY SPREAD
RED RASPBERRY
BLACKBERRY SPREAD
SEEDLESS BLACK RASPBERRY
DIEBOLD MISCELLANOUS
BARBEQUE SAUCE
APPLE BBQ GLAZE
DILL MUSTARD
HONEY MUSTARD DIP & DR
STONE GROUND MUSTARD
SWEET HOT MUSTARD
Our sweet, hot (habanero), mustard is 1000 times hotter than regular sweet, hot mustard
