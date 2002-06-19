PLEASE NOTE

These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.

Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either

direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.

The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety

has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the

harvest has actually begun.



APPLES

17-Jun LODI

10-Jul EARY GOLD

25-Jul RED FREE

08-Aug AKANE

08-Aug GALA

12-Aug MOLLIES DELICIOUS

14-Aug OZARK GOLD

30-Aug JONATHAN

04-Sep JONALICIOUS

04-Sep GOLDEN DELICIOUS

08-Sep RED DELICIOUS

10-Sep JONAGOLD

10-Sep MUTSU

25-Sep BRAEBURN

01-Oct YORK IMPERIAL

02-Oct SUNCRISP

02-Oct ENTERPRISE

07-Oct WINESAP

10-Oct BLUSHING GOLDEN

10-Oct GRANNY SMITH

10-Oct FUJI

15-Oct ARKANSAS BLACK

25-Oct GOLD RUSH

.