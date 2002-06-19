Apples - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Apples

PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.

APPLES  
17-Jun                    LODI                
10-Jul                    EARY GOLD                   
25-Jul                    RED FREE    
08-Aug                    AKANE        
08-Aug                    GALA  
12-Aug                    MOLLIES DELICIOUS  
14-Aug                    OZARK GOLD 
30-Aug                    JONATHAN  
04-Sep                    JONALICIOUS  
04-Sep                    GOLDEN DELICIOUS       
08-Sep                    RED DELICIOUS 
10-Sep                    JONAGOLD
10-Sep                    MUTSU  
25-Sep                    BRAEBURN  
01-Oct                    YORK IMPERIAL  
02-Oct                    SUNCRISP 
02-Oct                    ENTERPRISE
07-Oct                    WINESAP  
10-Oct                    BLUSHING GOLDEN
10-Oct                    GRANNY SMITH   
10-Oct                    FUJI 
15-Oct                    ARKANSAS BLACK 
25-Oct                    GOLD RUSH 

