PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.
APPLES
17-Jun LODI
10-Jul EARY GOLD
25-Jul RED FREE
08-Aug AKANE
08-Aug GALA
12-Aug MOLLIES DELICIOUS
14-Aug OZARK GOLD
30-Aug JONATHAN
04-Sep JONALICIOUS
04-Sep GOLDEN DELICIOUS
08-Sep RED DELICIOUS
10-Sep JONAGOLD
10-Sep MUTSU
25-Sep BRAEBURN
01-Oct YORK IMPERIAL
02-Oct SUNCRISP
02-Oct ENTERPRISE
07-Oct WINESAP
10-Oct BLUSHING GOLDEN
10-Oct GRANNY SMITH
10-Oct FUJI
15-Oct ARKANSAS BLACK
25-Oct GOLD RUSH
