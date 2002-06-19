Harvest Schedule

ESTIMATED BEGINNING HARVEST DATES FOR DIEBOLD FRUIT

PLEASE NOTE

These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.

Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either

direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.

The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety

has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the

harvest has actually begun.



APPLES

17-Jun LODI

10-Jul EARY GOLD

25-Jul RED FREE

08-Aug AKANE

08-Aug GALA

12-Aug MOLLIES DELICIOUS

14-Aug OZARK GOLD

30-Aug JONATHAN

04-Sep JONALICIOUS

04-Sep GOLDEN DELICIOUS

08-Sep RED DELICIOUS

10-Sep JONAGOLD

10-Sep MUTSU

25-Sep BRAEBURN

01-Oct YORK IMPERIAL

02-Oct SUNCRISP

02-Oct ENTERPRISE

07-Oct WINESAP

10-Oct BLUSHING GOLDEN

10-Oct GRANNY SMITH

10-Oct FUJI

15-Oct ARKANSAS BLACK

25-Oct GOLD RUSH

NECTARINES

22-Jun JUNEGLO (Yellow cling-stone)

05-Jul SUMMER BEAUT (Yellow cling-stone)

18-Jul SUMMER SNOW (White freestone)

18-Jul SUNGLO (Yellow cling-stone)

04-Aug OVATION (Yellow cling-stone)

PEACHES

12-Jun CANDOR (Cling-stone)

17-Jun EARLY RED HAVEN (Semi-cling)

05-Jul RED HAVEN (Semi-freestone)

07-Jul EARLY LORING (Semi-freestone)

09-Jul TOPAZ (Semi-freestone)

10-Jul RARITAN ROSE (White freestone)

17-Jul ENVOY (Yellow freestone)

18-Jul HARMONY (Yellow freestone)

23-Jul LORING (Yellow freestone)

02-Aug BISCO (Yellow freestone)

02-Aug CRESTHAVEN (Yellow freestone)

04-Aug ELBERTA (Yellow freestone)

07-Aug JERSEY GLO (Yellow freestone)

09-Aug REDSKIN (Yellow freestone)

13-Aug WHITE HALE (White freestone)

16-Aug RIO OSA GEM (Yellow freestone)

16-Aug SWEET SUE (Yellow freestone)

16-Aug ENCORE (Yellow freestone)

PEARS

15-Jul HARROW'S DELIGHT

15-Aug MAXINE

15-Aug ASIAN

23-Aug SUGAR (SEKEL)

23-Aug MAGNESS

10-Sep DUCHESS