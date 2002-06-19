Harvest Schedule - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harvest Schedule

ESTIMATED BEGINNING HARVEST DATES FOR DIEBOLD FRUIT

PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.

APPLES  
17-Jun                    LODI                
10-Jul                    EARY GOLD                   
25-Jul                    RED FREE    
08-Aug                   AKANE        
08-Aug                   GALA  
12-Aug                   MOLLIES DELICIOUS  
14-Aug                   OZARK GOLD 
30-Aug                   JONATHAN  
04-Sep                   JONALICIOUS  
04-Sep                   GOLDEN DELICIOUS       
08-Sep                   RED DELICIOUS 
10-Sep                   JONAGOLD
10-Sep                   MUTSU  
25-Sep                   BRAEBURN  
01-Oct                   YORK IMPERIAL  
02-Oct                    SUNCRISP 
02-Oct                    ENTERPRISE
07-Oct                    WINESAP  
10-Oct                    BLUSHING GOLDEN
10-Oct                    GRANNY SMITH   
10-Oct                    FUJI 
15-Oct                    ARKANSAS BLACK 
25-Oct                    GOLD RUSH 

NECTARINES  

22-Jun                    JUNEGLO (Yellow cling-stone) 
05-Jul                    SUMMER BEAUT (Yellow cling-stone) 
18-Jul                    SUMMER SNOW (White freestone) 
18-Jul                    SUNGLO (Yellow cling-stone) 
04-Aug                   OVATION (Yellow cling-stone) 

PEACHES

12-Jun                   CANDOR (Cling-stone)  
17-Jun                   EARLY RED HAVEN (Semi-cling) 
05-Jul                    RED HAVEN (Semi-freestone)
07-Jul                    EARLY LORING (Semi-freestone)
09-Jul                    TOPAZ (Semi-freestone) 
10-Jul                    RARITAN ROSE (White freestone)
17-Jul                    ENVOY (Yellow freestone)  
18-Jul                    HARMONY (Yellow freestone)
23-Jul                    LORING (Yellow freestone) 
02-Aug                   BISCO (Yellow freestone) 
02-Aug                   CRESTHAVEN (Yellow freestone)
04-Aug                   ELBERTA (Yellow freestone)
07-Aug                   JERSEY GLO (Yellow freestone)
09-Aug                   REDSKIN (Yellow freestone)
13-Aug                   WHITE HALE (White freestone)
16-Aug                   RIO OSA GEM (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug                   SWEET SUE (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug                   ENCORE (Yellow freestone)

PEARS
15-Jul                     HARROW'S DELIGHT 
15-Aug                    MAXINE 
15-Aug                    ASIAN 
23-Aug                    SUGAR (SEKEL) 
23-Aug                    MAGNESS 
10-Sep                    DUCHESS 

SWEETCORN 
DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS, WE EXPECT NO SIGNIFICANT CORN PRIOR TO MID JULY.                                                                                                                                                        

 

 

