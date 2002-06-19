Harvest Schedule

ESTIMATED BEGINNING HARVEST DATES FOR DIEBOLD FRUIT
PLEASE NOTE
These dates are only estimates of the beginning of the harvest.
Weather conditions can cause the actual date to move in either
direction as much as 7 days for peaches and 10 days for apples.
The date listed is a good time to check back and see if a variety
has begun. Best availability usually occurs 3-7 days after the
harvest has actually begun.
APPLES
17-Jun LODI
10-Jul EARY GOLD
25-Jul RED FREE
08-Aug AKANE
08-Aug GALA
12-Aug MOLLIES DELICIOUS
14-Aug OZARK GOLD
30-Aug JONATHAN
04-Sep JONALICIOUS
04-Sep GOLDEN DELICIOUS
08-Sep RED DELICIOUS
10-Sep JONAGOLD
10-Sep MUTSU
25-Sep BRAEBURN
01-Oct YORK IMPERIAL
02-Oct SUNCRISP
02-Oct ENTERPRISE
07-Oct WINESAP
10-Oct BLUSHING GOLDEN
10-Oct GRANNY SMITH
10-Oct FUJI
15-Oct ARKANSAS BLACK
25-Oct GOLD RUSH
NECTARINES
22-Jun JUNEGLO (Yellow cling-stone)
05-Jul SUMMER BEAUT (Yellow cling-stone)
18-Jul SUMMER SNOW (White freestone)
18-Jul SUNGLO (Yellow cling-stone)
04-Aug OVATION (Yellow cling-stone)
PEACHES
12-Jun CANDOR (Cling-stone)
17-Jun EARLY RED HAVEN (Semi-cling)
05-Jul RED HAVEN (Semi-freestone)
07-Jul EARLY LORING (Semi-freestone)
09-Jul TOPAZ (Semi-freestone)
10-Jul RARITAN ROSE (White freestone)
17-Jul ENVOY (Yellow freestone)
18-Jul HARMONY (Yellow freestone)
23-Jul LORING (Yellow freestone)
02-Aug BISCO (Yellow freestone)
02-Aug CRESTHAVEN (Yellow freestone)
04-Aug ELBERTA (Yellow freestone)
07-Aug JERSEY GLO (Yellow freestone)
09-Aug REDSKIN (Yellow freestone)
13-Aug WHITE HALE (White freestone)
16-Aug RIO OSA GEM (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug SWEET SUE (Yellow freestone)
16-Aug ENCORE (Yellow freestone)
PEARS
15-Jul HARROW'S DELIGHT
15-Aug MAXINE
15-Aug ASIAN
23-Aug SUGAR (SEKEL)
23-Aug MAGNESS
10-Sep DUCHESS
SWEETCORN
DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS, WE EXPECT NO SIGNIFICANT CORN PRIOR TO MID JULY.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.