|
Date
|
High Temperature
|
Low Temperature
|
Precipitation
|
1
|
92
|
67
|
0.00"
|
2
|
92
|
70
|
0.00"
|
3
|
94
|
70
|
0.00"
|
4
|
95
|
74
|
0.00"
|
5
|
86
|
64
|
0.49"
|
6
|
78
|
60
|
0.00"
|
7
|
80
|
56
|
0.00"
|
8
|
89
|
57
|
0.00"
|
9
|
88
|
72
|
0.19"
|
10
|
86
|
71
|
0.16"
|
11
|
88
|
68
|
0.00"
|
12
|
88
|
72
|
0.02"
|
13
|
89
|
71
|
0.00"
|
14
|
81
|
59
|
Trace
|
15
|
84
|
56
|
0.00"
|
16
|
83
|
62
|
0.77"
|
17
|
84
|
58
|
0.00"
|
18
|
87
|
63
|
0.00"
|
19
|
91
|
64
|
0.00"
|
20
|
91
|
66
|
0.00"
|
21
|
92
|
66
|
0.00"
|
22
|
90
|
61
|
0.00"
|
23
|
90
|
61
|
0.00"
|
24
|
89
|
70
|
0.05"
|
25
|
87
|
70
|
0.14"
|
26
|
89
|
69
|
0.07"
|
27
|
88
|
70
|
0.12"
|
28
|
87
|
69
|
0.00"
|
29
|
90
|
70
|
0.00"
|
30
|
92
|
71
|
0.00"
Temperature: +1.05 above average
Precipitation Total: 2.01"
* m - Indicates missing data.
Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.