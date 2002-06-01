June 2002

Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation 1 92 67 0.00" 2 92 70 0.00" 3 94 70 0.00" 4 95 74 0.00" 5 86 64 0.49" 6 78 60 0.00" 7 80 56 0.00" 8 89 57 0.00" 9 88 72 0.19" 10 86 71 0.16" 11 88 68 0.00" 12 88 72 0.02" 13 89 71 0.00" 14 81 59 Trace 15 84 56 0.00" 16 83 62 0.77" 17 84 58 0.00" 18 87 63 0.00" 19 91 64 0.00" 20 91 66 0.00" 21 92 66 0.00" 22 90 61 0.00" 23 90 61 0.00" 24 89 70 0.05" 25 87 70 0.14" 26 89 69 0.07" 27 88 70 0.12" 28 87 69 0.00" 29 90 70 0.00" 30 92 71 0.00"

Temperature: +1.05 above average

Precipitation Total: 2.01"

* m - Indicates missing data.

Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.