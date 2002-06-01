June 2002 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Date

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Precipitation

1

92

67

0.00"

2

92

70

0.00"

3

94

70

0.00"

4

95

74

0.00"

5

86

64

0.49"

6

78

60

0.00"

7

80

56

0.00"

8

89

57

0.00"

9

88

72

0.19"

10

86

71

0.16"

11

88

68

0.00"

12

88

72

0.02"

13

89

71

0.00"

14

81

59

Trace

15

84

56

0.00"

16

83

62

0.77"

17

84

58

0.00"

18

87

63

0.00"

19

91

64

0.00"

20

91

66

0.00"

21

92

66

0.00"

22

90

61

0.00"

23

90

61

0.00"

24

89

70

0.05"

25

87

70

0.14"

26

89

69

0.07"

27

88

70

0.12"

28

87

69

0.00"

29

90

70

0.00"

30

92

71

0.00"

Temperature:  +1.05 above average

Precipitation Total:  2.01"

* m - Indicates missing data.

Official data from the National Weather Service automated sensor located at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

