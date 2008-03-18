Krajcir Speaks to Heartland News
By: Kathy Sweeney & Heartland News
JACKSON, Mo. - In 1981, a jury sent Grover Thompson to jail for the stabbing attack on 71-year-old Ida White. He eventually died in prison.
But confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir says he was responsible for the attack on the Mt. Vernon, Illinois woman.
Kathy Sweeney spoke with confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir face to face at the Cape Girardeau County Jail Friday. Krajcir agreed to meet because he wanted to talk about the Mt. Vernon case.
Now, local police plan to re-submit some old evidence to see if the wrong man paid for the crime...
When told Mount Vernon authorities had re-opened the Ida White case, he said "I'm glad to see they reopened it. I'd like the family(of Grover Thompson) to know he's an innocent man."
Krajcir went on to say Thompson was just a homeless man in the wrong place at the wrong time.
He also gave very specific details about the 1981 knife attack on Ida White. He described how he snuck in the house while she was on the phone, how he waited in the shower stall, then jumped out and attacked her. He said she started screaming and after she calmed down, "I just jumped right out of the window and I was gone."
He wanted to stress the jumping out the window part, since Grover Thompson was disabled, and could not have gotten out of that window.
He ended the interview by saying, "I'd like to see the Mt. Vernon Police Department apologize to the family and say they believe they had the wrong man."
The interview lasted about 15 minutes. Krajcir was very polite and soft-spoken, very animated as he described the Mt. Vernon crime and very determined to make it clear he committed it.
He did not want to talk about the crimes he's currently charged with in Cape Girardeau.
Right now, Krajcir's expected back in court April 4th for his preliminary hearing.