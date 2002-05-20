CHILDREN’S MINISTRIES - Catch The Ride

Kevin & Sonja Detweiler – Children’s Directors

Rev. Kevin & Sonya Detweiler have over twenty years experience in children’s ministry. They both are talented ventriloquists and are frequent speakers at children’s summer camps and crusades.

R.I.D.E. – Righteousness Inside Destroys Evil

Sunday – Children’s Church & Super Church

Children’s Church – Ages 3 to 5

Super Church – Ages 6 to 12



We rock the house on Sunday mornings. “ Super Church ” is Super fun where Jesus is Number 1. This is a dynamic fun filled time of ministry using puppets, object lessons, singing, skits, class participation and interaction. The kids have a blast! Sunday mornings are AWESOME!!

Wednesday – W.O.W. Church Warriors of the Word