CHILDREN’S MINISTRIES - Catch The Ride

Kevin & Sonja Detweiler – Children’s Directors

Rev. Kevin & Sonya Detweiler have over twenty years experience in children’s ministry.  They both are talented ventriloquists and are frequent speakers at children’s summer camps and crusades.

R.I.D.E. – Righteousness Inside Destroys Evil

Sunday – Children’s Church & Super Church
Children’s Church – Ages 3 to 5
Super Church – Ages 6 to 12


We rock the house on Sunday mornings. “Super Church” is Super fun where Jesus is Number 1.  This is a dynamic fun filled time of ministry using puppets, object lessons, singing, skits, class participation and interaction.  The kids have a blast!  Sunday mornings are AWESOME!!

Wednesday – W.O.W. Church                       Warriors of the Word

We begin with dynamic praise and worship and then disperse into individual classes for ages 3 to 12.  The boys and girls attend classes designed to help them grow physically, mentally, spiritually and socially.  They receive solid Bible teaching. Each class is staffed with a God called anointed teacher to minister the Word, assist with crafts, and serve refreshments – and most importantly, disciple each child to be a "Warrior Of the Word”.

