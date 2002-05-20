A Word from Our Pastor

Welcome to Christ Church of the Heartland!

We declare this year to be a year of "TOO MUCH!" God is pouring out His Spirit as never before, and people are experiencing more of Him and His goodness.

It is a year of more--more harvest, more blessing. Joel says it like this,

"Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the Lord your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and He will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain into he first month. And the floors shall be full of wheat, and the fats shall overflow with the wine and oil. And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you. And ye shall eat in plenty and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God." (Joel 2:23-26)

Praise God, that sounds like too much to me!

It's time to lift up your eyes and begin to look for the blessing of God in your life. Remember, expectation is the breeding ground of miracles. God has a miracle for you!

At Christ Church of the Heartland it is our burning desire for every individual, young and old, to experience the fullness of life through Jesus Christ - spiritually, physically, financially, relationally and socially.

Our church is not about perfect people, but about helping and encouraging people to discover life in Jesus. You are special to God and He has a divine purpose and destiny for your life.

I believe you will love our church. You will find caring people, programs for all ages, energetic contemporary worship, and powerfully anointed preaching and teaching. Our relevant messages will help you find the answers for your life.

We really do care about you.

Zackery Strong

Pastor