Manicures take time. And doing your own nails usually doesn't look as good as paying to get them done. But who wants to do that all the time? Salon Shaper promises to give you a professional manicure without leaving your home.

Tiffany Crail at Stage One Hair School in Cape Girardeau volunteers to help us test Salon Shaper. It's a battery-operated tool that comes with five different attachments. The rotating head is supposed to shape and buff your nails, smoothe ripples and remove calluses.

Tiffany will try the salon shaper on Amy Jacquin's right hand only, leaving my left hand nails natural, and giving us something to compare. She starts with cone-shaped attachment.

"It gets into the corners and hard-to-reach spots," Tiffany exlains. Amy laughs and says, "Oh, that vibrates!"

"Yea, I think it's easier to use an emory board, because this kind of drills into your nails pretty far," says Tiffany. "I'm just barely pushing down." Tiffany can't press hard, or the spinning attachment starts heating Amy's nail, and burning the skin underneath!

She switches to an attatchment meant to smoothe ripples and prep the nail for either acrylic nails or buffing. You can see nail dust flying off Amy's finger! The next step is buffing the natural nail surface to a shine. And right away, it started to get hot. So Tiffany used the Salon Shaper in spurts, turning it off and on quickly.

"It's starting to wear down your nail," Tiffany explains. "That quickly?" Amy exclaimed. "Wow!"

And when they compare how the nails look, they both agree Amy's nail NOT touched by the Salon Shaper is healthier looking than the hand Tiffany was working on!

Now they come to shaping the nail. For that, Tiffany puts on a sand-paper like cone-shaped attachment. "I'm scared to use it because i don't want your nail to just rip off!" laughs Tiffany. But Tiffany is gentle, and starts to work Amy's pinky finger.

She didn't get far before Amy felt a sharp yank. "Ow!" squeaks Amy. "Okay, let's stop using that!" Amy choses a plain old emory board to finish her nails. And regarding its claims to remove calluses -- Amy has two, from all her outdoor chores. She uses the special attachment for calluses, and presses pretty hard. "That hurt!" Amy says after trying it several times. "And it's making it shiny. But it's not removing it at all." She still has both her calluses.

But how does salon shaper work on acrylic nails? Tiffany takes the hot seat, to have another Stage One Hair School cosmetologist work on her. Carissa Nolen actually bought the Salon Shaper to use on herself at home.

"Do you actually use it?" Amy asks. "Once," says Carissa. "But I feel like I have more control when I use a hand file. Cause' sometimes the Shaper gets too deep."

Salon Shaper results look nothing like what's promised. Plus, it's painful. It's only saving grace is that it works faster on acrylic nails, but you still want to finish them with an emory board. So don't waste $10 on this thing. Salon Shaper finishes with a dismal D-minus.