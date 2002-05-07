Cape Shoe Retailers

Southeast Missouri Retailers
|
Bobs Shoe Service
|
515 Broadway,
|
573-335-6362
|
Brown Shoe Fit
|
115 N. Main,
|
573-335-3850
|
Ford's Custom Bikes
|
2109 Boulder Crest
|
573-334-9768
|
Qwik Fix Shoe Repair
|
209 S. Plaza Way,
|
573-335-1332
|
Robinson's Shoe Repair
|
19 East Stoddard,
|
573-624-5166
|
Craftwell & Dunright
|
937 Valley Creek,
Farmington, MO 63640
|
573-756-2112
|
Lorenz Shoe Store
|
121 S. High St.,
|
573-243-4465
|
Lorenz Shoe Store
|
17 W. St. Joseph,
|
N/A
|
Park Lane Shoes
|
795 E. Outer Rd.,
|
573-785-8084
|
AG Mart
|
2832 E. Malone,
|
573-472-0525
|
Slusher Farm & Home Center
|
1035 S. Main,
|
573-471-5371
|
MFA Agri Services
|
10940 Industrial Dr.,
|
573-883-3538
Southern Illinois Retailers
|
Jim & Dots Shoe Store
|
113 W. Davie St.,
|
618-833-5245
|
Adam's Shoe Store
|
418 N. Market St.,
|
618-993-5368
|
Breading's Shoes
|
1310 Walnut St.,
|
618-684-2641