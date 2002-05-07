Cape Shoe Retailers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Shoe Retailers

Southeast Missouri Retailers

Bobs Shoe Service

515 Broadway,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-6362

Click here for a map

Brown Shoe Fit

115 N. Main,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-3850

Click here for a map

Ford's Custom Bikes

2109 Boulder Crest
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-334-9768

Click here for a map

Qwik Fix Shoe Repair

209 S. Plaza Way,
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

573-335-1332

Click here for a map

Robinson's Shoe Repair

19 East Stoddard,
Dexter, MO 63841

573-624-5166

Click here for a map

Craftwell & Dunright

937 Valley Creek,

Farmington, MO 63640

573-756-2112

Click here for a map

Lorenz Shoe Store

121 S. High St.,
Jackson, MO 63755

573-243-4465

Click here for a map

Lorenz Shoe Store

17 W. St. Joseph,
Perryville, MO 63775

N/A

Click here for a map

Park Lane Shoes

795 E. Outer Rd.,
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

573-785-8084

Click here for a map

AG Mart

2832 E. Malone,
Sikeston, MO 63801

573-472-0525

Click here for a map

Slusher Farm & Home Center

1035 S. Main,
Sikeston, MO 63801

573-471-5371

Click here for a map

MFA Agri Services 

10940 Industrial Dr.,
St. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-883-3538  

Click here for a map

Southern Illinois Retailers

Jim & Dots Shoe Store 

113 W. Davie St.,
Anna, IL 62906 

618-833-5245    

Click here for a map 

Adam's Shoe Store

418 N. Market St.,
Marion, IL 62959

618-993-5368

Click here for a map

Breading's Shoes

1310 Walnut St.,
Murphysboro, IL 62966

618-684-2641

Click here for a map

Powered by Frankly