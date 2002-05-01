Who We Are - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Who We Are

All Cape Shoe Company products are 100% Made in USA. All components are purchased from American suppliers that manufacture in U.S. factories. All cutting, sewing, and assembly of every Cape shoe is completed at our Cape Girardeau, Missouri factory.

Contact information: Eli Fishman capeshoe@capeshoe.com

1600 S. West End Blvd.
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
Tel: 573.335.4700
Fax: 573.335.6565 www.capeshoe.com

