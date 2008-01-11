Man Faces 11 Counts of Sexual Assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fulton, KY

Man Faces 11 Counts of Sexual Assault

By: Heartland News

FULTON, Ky. - A west Kentucky man faces 11 counts of sexual assault.

Fulton city police say 44-year-old William Patterson assaulted two children.

He's also accused of providing obscene material to a minor.

Investigators took several items from Patterson's home during his arrest and they expect to file more charges against him.

