More Than 40 Dogs Rescued from Veterinarian

By: Christy Hendricks

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Humane Society of Missouri and the Dunklin County Sheriff's Department rescued more than 40 dogs from a veterinarian's property near Kennett Friday morning.

Jonathan Wilson faces one count of Class A misdeameanor animal abuse.

Several poodles, cocker spaniels, cockapoos, and other breed mixes were found with matted hair and eye infections.  According to the Humane Society, the dogs were kept in areas with feces covering the floors in the house and outside.  An open pit with bags of decomposing dogs was also on the property.

The rescued dogs will be taken to the Humane Society's Headquarters in St. Louis.  They will remain in the custody of the Humane Society at least until the disposition hearing on Feb. 8.  Call 314-802-5712 for information on adopting these animals.

