The veterinarian accused of animal abuse after more than 40 dogs and other animals were rescued from his property Friday served time for a felony crime in the 1980s.

The veterinarian accused of animal abuse after more than 40 dogs and other animals were rescued from his property Friday served time for a felony crime in the 1980s.

More Than 40 Dogs Rescued from Veterinarian

By: Christy Hendricks

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Humane Society of Missouri and the Dunklin County Sheriff's Department rescued more than 40 dogs from a veterinarian's property near Kennett Friday morning.

Jonathan Wilson faces one count of Class A misdeameanor animal abuse.

Several poodles, cocker spaniels, cockapoos, and other breed mixes were found with matted hair and eye infections. According to the Humane Society, the dogs were kept in areas with feces covering the floors in the house and outside. An open pit with bags of decomposing dogs was also on the property.