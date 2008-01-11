Two Injured in Cairo Stabbing

By: Wes Wallace

CAIRO, Ill. - Two people recover from serious stab wounds following an armed robbery this morning at a Cairo convenience store.

Police say 34-year old Curtis Williams of Decatur, Illinois, entered the Cut Mart and stabbed two workers. The victims are Fetmah Abukhdair and Timothy Lee, both of Mounds. They were taken to St. Francis Medical Center, and at last check they're listed in stable condition.