The investigation into a Williamson County Deputy who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then left the scene is now headed to the Williamson County State's Attorney's office.

Sheriff's Deputy Charged with DUI

By: Arnold Wyrick

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. - The Williamson County Deputy who crashed his vehicle on the evening of December 26th faces more charges in connection with the accident.

Sergeant Shaunn Curry already faced charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic device. Now, the Williamson County State's Attorney's office has filed DUI charges against Curry after reviewing all of the investigative reports.

Some of those reports include two calls to the 911 dispatcher just moments before the Curry ran his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado off the right side of Norman Road.

The first call from the witness to the crash describes to the 911 dispatcher the activity of the driver in front of him, the vehicle's license plate number and direction of travel.

Then just moments later the same caller calls the 911 dispatcher again to inform them that the vehicle just flipped off the side of the roadway, and that the driver failed to stop at the stop sign on East Old Main Street before crossing four-lanes of traffic on Illinois Route 13.

But, by the time Illinois State Police arrived on the scene Sergeant Curry had disappeared.

"The officer is at a disadvantage compared to someone else. You only get one shot at them, they can go in and satisfy the court and it's over. The officer can go in and satisfy the court and he'd still be subject to administrative disciplinary proceedings. And that's the situation with this," said Williamson County Sheriff Tom Cundiff.

Curry remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

And the Sheriff says that Curry was one of his top officers when it came to enforcing DUI laws.

"We want to take impaired drivers off the road. And I'll be honest with you he was one of the best," Cundiff said. "He's one of the best when it comes to removing impaired drivers."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation's Web site on DUI Enforcement, Sergeant Shaunn Curry with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department has written more than 200 DUI's in the area since 2001.