Tornado Rips Away Woman's Home and Her Independence

By: Crystal Britt

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. - People in Dyer County, Tennessee are still recovering from the tornado that hit Tuesday afternoon. One woman in Halls lost everything in the storm.

"Right here was my livingroom, and a bedroom," said 27-year-old Christy Davis.

Here, one moment...gone the next. The floor plan Davis once knew is now chaos.

"Well, the only thing that's standing is the bathroom," she said.

It all started Tuesday afternoon.

"My tree had fallen on my house earlier that day," she said. "My brother had just got through cleaning it off."

Christy says she left home and went to her sister's house. About 30 minutes later, the tornado hit.

"I got the phone call from my brother, that my house was gone," said Davis. "I just went hysterical. couldn't believe it."

To Christy, her home was more than just a place to live. It was her independence. A car accident 12 years ago left her paralyzed from the waist down.

"We built a ramp. The ramp went to the front door, and I could get around real good," she said.

"She's the type of person who wants to be independent, and on her own. She has come a long way from her accident, and we're all so proud," said Donna Lents, Christy's sister.

Christy doesn't have insurance. So, like after the accident, she feels helpless, forced to start all over again.

"My heart's broken. It is heartbreaking to see it all, but I've got to learn to move on, slowly but surely," Davis said.

Her family says, she's the true meaning of the word "survivor". If anyone can turn this mess around, they say it's Christy.

If you would like to help Christy, contact her at (731) 377-1599. Donations can also be sent to Christy's Sister's home: