Local Police Officer Behind Bars on Assault Charges

By: Christy Hendricks

JACKSON, Mo. - A Jackson police officer finds himself behind bars on assault charges and without a job.

Edward A. Moore, 45, faces three counts of misdemeanor assault charges after allegedly punching his two sons, ages 15 and 18, and his 18-year-old son's girlfriend.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Moore's 18-year-old son said Moore grabbed him by the throat and started punching him during an argument. The son said his girlfriend, also 18, tried to break them apart and Moore grabbed her by the back of the neck and punched her in the face. Moore's 15-year-old son also tried to break them apart and Moore allegedly punched him in the face.

The arresting officer said Moore had "intoxicants on his breath."

According to a press release sent by Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys, Moore was fired "as a result ojf violations of department policy."