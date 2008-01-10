Morning Fire Damages Gas Station - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fruitland, MO

Morning Fire Damages Gas Station

By: Heartland News

FRUITLAND, Mo. - A fire damaged a Fruitland gas station early Thursday morning.

Police say a man's jeep kicked out of gear around 6 a.m. and ran into a gas pump while he went into an Amerimart gas station in Fruitland.

The pump immediately caught fire.  An automatic shut-off system helped keep any further fuel from igniting.

An off-duty firefighter just happened to be traveling by and reported the flames.  Fire crews from several departments quickly kept the fire from spreading out of control.

Station co-owner Robert Younghouse says he's grateful for such a quick response.

A cape county sheriff's deputy says no charges will be filed.  They're calling this fire an accident.

