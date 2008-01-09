Teen Driving Mustang Crashes into House

By: Carly O'Keefe

FREEMAN SPUR, Ill. - In her 10 years of living near a sharp curve on Freeman Spur Road, Dana Restivo and has found that car accidents are pretty common.

"We've had plenty of wrecks," said Restivo. "But they never make it past this ditch right here. And how they did, I'll never know. They must have been flying."

According to Illinois State Police, Tuesday at 9:16 p.m. two male juveniles in a Ford Mustang, failed to negotiate the curve, ran off the road, overturned several times, and finally came to rest in the Restivo's dining room.

"All of the sudden I hear a pop and...There's a car smashed up against my house," said Restivo.

Amateur video taken at the scene Tuesday night shows the Ford Mustang propped up--rear to the roof and nose to the ground--with its wheels actually inside the home. Restivo says on any given night at about the same time as the accident, the family is normally sitting at the dining room table. Luckily Restivo had relocated study time to the computer room this Tuesday.

"It's almost every night; we're there, every night, sitting at that table. Doing homework or eating," said Restivo. "We're lucky! Very lucky!"

The two boys in the Mustang were also very lucky. They escaped an accident that could have had deadly consequences with only minor injuries. But Restivo hopes they and other drivers learn a valuable lesson.

"Please slow down!" said Restivo.